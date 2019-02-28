Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Social activities abound in Fallbrook Encore Club

 
Last updated 3/4/2019 at 11:01am

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club offers many activities for all members to enjoy, depending upon their interests. One such event each month finds some club friends gathered at one of their homes for an evening of “Wine and Dine.” Everyone brings a dish and enjoys old friends and also meeting new people. Expanding friendships is at the core of Encore.

Encore Club is open to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz. There are many opportunities to play various games, dine together for lunch or dinner, or join the Book Club, Happy Diggers gardeners, Helping Others, Myste...



