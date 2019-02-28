Social activities abound in Fallbrook Encore Club

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club offers many activities for all members to enjoy, depending upon their interests. One such event each month finds some club friends gathered at one of their homes for an evening of “Wine and Dine.” Everyone brings a dish and enjoys old friends and also meeting new people. Expanding friendships is at the core of Encore.

