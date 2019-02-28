TOT revenue is up 4.4 percent countywide, 65.9 percent in Bonsall, 34.2 percent in Pauma

On a countywide basis, the Transient Occupancy Tax revenue collected for fiscal year 2017-2018 was up 4.4 percent from the 2016-2017 figure, and the increases compared to the previous year were 65.1 percent in Bonsall and 34.2 percent in Pauma.

TOT payments must be postmarked by the last day of the month following of the end of the quarter. If the payment is either late or postmarked by the deadline and not processed by the sixth of the following month, the revenue is reported for the quarter after the money was collected. This reporting resulted in a 24.0 percent decrease in Fallbrook col...