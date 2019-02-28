Apple announces plans for additional employees at planned San Diego campus

SAN DIEGO - Apple Vice President Kristina Raspe and Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced plans on Wednesday, March 6 for the company to add 20 percent more workers than previously announced at its planned San Diego campus.

Apple announced in December that it would expand to several cities nationwide, including Seattle, Culver City, Austin, and San Diego. At that time, Apple said it planned to add roughly 1,000 jobs at each of its new expansion sites in San Diego, Seattle, and Culver City by the end of 2021.

The company now plans to add around 1,200 jobs in San Diego by 2021, 200 of which should be in place by the end of 2019. According to Faulconer's office, he met with the company in recent weeks to discuss the company's plans for San Diego.

"I invited Apple to increase its growth in San Diego, and on behalf of a grateful city we're delighted they accepted our invitation,'' he said. "Apple's inventions have literally changed the world, revolutionizing how we communicate, create, do business and learn. As Apple continues to innovate and introduce new products, we will be proud to say that San Diego is a part of it.''

Apple has yet to settle on a location for its new campus, but University City was floated as a possible destination in December. The new campus will eventually be one of Apple's principle engineering locations, focusing on both hardware and software. The company currently employs roughly 600 people at its five stores around the county.

"Apple has been a part of San Diego for nearly 20 years through our retail presence and small, fast-growing teams -- and with this new investment we are proud to play an even greater part in the city's future,'' said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "You don't have to try too hard to convince people that San Diego is a great place to live, work and do business, and we're confident our employees will have a great home among the community there.''