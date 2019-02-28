Nighthawks defeat Warriors in baseball opener

Murrieta Valley High School's baseball team traveled to Fallbrook for a Feb. 19 game which opened the season for both teams, and the Nighthawks returned home with a 6-0 victory over the Warriors.

"Murrieta Valley's very good, and we needed to score some runs," said Fallbrook coach Pat Walker.

Senior right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor kept the Warriors scoreless. "They threw a kid that's going to New Mexico State that was very good," Walker said.

Last year Murrieta Valley posted a season record of 23-9 including a 1-1 mark in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. The San Diego Section...