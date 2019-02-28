Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Nighthawks defeat Warriors in baseball opener

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2019 at 1:11pm



Murrieta Valley High School's baseball team traveled to Fallbrook for a Feb. 19 game which opened the season for both teams, and the Nighthawks returned home with a 6-0 victory over the Warriors.

"Murrieta Valley's very good, and we needed to score some runs," said Fallbrook coach Pat Walker.

Senior right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor kept the Warriors scoreless. "They threw a kid that's going to New Mexico State that was very good," Walker said.

Last year Murrieta Valley posted a season record of 23-9 including a 1-1 mark in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. The San Diego Section...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/06/2019 17:59