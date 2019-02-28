Sanchez has bright future with Warriors wrestling team

Fallbrook Warrior wrestler Kevin Sanchez is a junior and one of the teams' leaders this season. He said he hopes to lead the team to a league championship next year.

Though the season ended in lessons learned for Fallbrook High School junior wrestler Kevin Sanchez, there's no doubt about the impact he has made on the program in just two short years.

"Sanchez has placed in every tournament he attended this season and was an honorable mention in the state rankings," Coach Christian Vera said. "He has been a leader for the team and brings the best out of his teammates. Without a doubt, (he) has a bright future ahead of him."

After placing sixth at the CIF Division II tournament hosted by Fallbrook High Feb. 19, Sanchez weighed in too heavy at the CIF Masters Tournament a week later and was not eligible to compete in the state tournament in Bakersfield.

"I was ready to wrestle, but I lost at the scale," he said. "It taught me a lesson not to miss weight again and to be close to weight closer to the weigh ins so I won't be having to cut weight leading up to the scales."

He said his goals for this season were to win league, go to CIF and to the Masters Tournament.

Sanchez said the misstep at weigh-in has motivated him to be even better next year.

"I want to win CIF and be in the finals for Masters and for state and hopefully win," he said. "Or at least place in those tournaments."

He picked up the sport during his sophomore year at the urging of his cousin Mario, Sanchez said, who wrestles at 126 pounds.

"My cousin was wrestling in high school and invited me to come to some of his practices," he said. "I didn't like it at first because he was kicking my butt all of the time. But I kept up interest and joined the team last year."

Sanchez said he hopes to be a team leader next season and said his goals for the team are winning league as a team.

"It's a hard sport to play, and the competition is intense," Sanchez said when asked why he chose to wrestle.

When asked why he loves the sport, he said "Because it's physically and mentally tough. It's mentally tough because of the wins and losses and always having to be ready for the next one."

Sanchez said his favorite memory in the sport was "Getting my first medal in wrestling," and he hopes to wrestle in college where he hopes to learn to how to be a criminal behaviorist.

Get to know Kevin Sanchez

Favorite School Subject:

"Chemistry because the experiments are fun to do."

Favorite Team:

"The Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team."

Favorite Athlete?

Spencer Lee

Favorite Band/Musical Artist:

Migos

Favorite TV Show?

The Flash

Favorite Movie?

The Mask