Blue Star Families offering program for children

FALLBROOK – Blue Star Families is recruiting civilian and military families with children ages 6 to 12 to participate in a family book club at the Fallbrook Library. START, or Serving, Thriving and Reading Together, is a humanities-based and family-focused program building community among military and civilian families.

Five weekly storytelling, reading and discussion sessions featuring award-winning children’s books are led by professional storytellers and story lovers. The program is free for participants. Families with children ages 6 to 12 will enjoy discussing children’s stories...