County supervisors hear debate over proposed zoning changes

San Diego County supervisors considering nearly two dozen zoning changes heard arguments – most involving the federally mandated 5G wireless network rollout – for and against the proposed amendments.

According to the county planning and development services department, the 21 proposed zoning amendments would help the county better carry out growth initiatives, streamline and clarify regulations, address new uses and business practices and carry out new state and federal regulations.

If passed, the zoning changes will affect housing for senior citizens and farmworkers, certain types of...