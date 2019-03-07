Exile chosen to go to Boys State
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 8:05pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook American Legion Post 776 selected Xzayvion Exile, a junior at Fallbrook High School, to represent the Post at Boys State 2019 June 22-29 at California State University, Sacramento.
American Legion Boys State is a participatory program founded in 1935 to counter the socialism-inspired Young Pioneer Camps. Started by two Illinois Legionnaires, the first Boys State was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city...
