Exile chosen to go to Boys State

Fallbrook High junior Xzayvion Exile is the Boys State delegate chosen to represent Fallbrook American Legion Post 776, seen outside the Fallbrook VFW post where the Legionnaires meet.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook American Legion Post 776 selected Xzayvion Exile, a junior at Fallbrook High School, to represent the Post at Boys State 2019 June 22-29 at California State University, Sacramento.

American Legion Boys State is a participatory program founded in 1935 to counter the socialism-inspired Young Pioneer Camps. Started by two Illinois Legionnaires, the first Boys State was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city...