Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Art Association's Art Assist Program enriches art education

 
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 8:25pm

Twin sisters Elysia and Amelia create suncatchers at the Fallbrook Library.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association helps to enrich art education for local children at the Fallbrook library monthly through its Art Assist Program.

Young participants enjoyed making sun catchers in February. Fallbrook Art Association is dedicated to supporting art in the community by sponsoring demonstrations, workshops, festivals and exhibits. Volunteers will work with students in kindergarten through fourth grade and grades 5-8, March 30, in two separate groups and assist them in creating artwork for the "Art of the Avocado," a children's art show hosted at The Brandon Gallery, 127...



