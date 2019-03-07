Fallbrook Writers Read presents award-winning poet Steve McDonald

Poet Steve McDonald is the presenter at Writers Read, March 12, at the Fallbrook Library.

FALLBROOK – The monthly Writers Read at Fallbrook Library author series presents Murrieta-based poet Steve McDonald at the March 12 reading. The free event begins at 6 p.m. with open mic for original poetry and short prose.

McDonald will read from his second full-length poetry collection, "Credo," which was a finalist in the 2016 Brick Road Poetry Press competition. His first collection, "House of Mirrors," was published by Tebot Bach in 2013, and his chapbook, "Where There Was No Pattern," by Finishing Line Press in 2007.

A Professor Emeritus of English and retired dean of languages and literature at Palomar College in San Marcos, McDonald is beloved by his students as much for his poetry as for his poetry workshops for aspiring writers. McDonald's books will be available at the reading for sale and signing.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

The April 9 Writers Read will feature the student writers and editors of Palomar College's literary magazine, Bravura.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064, or visit http://www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com.

Submitted by Writers Read.