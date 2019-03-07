Garden Club to discuss 'Making Gardening Accessible to all Ages and Abilities'

FALLBROOK – At Fallbrook Garden Club’s general meeting, Tuesday, March 26, Stephen Cantu will speak on how to make the garden easily accessible for planting, working in and enjoying with family and friends. Cantu is a master gardener, woodworker, journeyman and carpenter. He consults on accessibility and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

The club will also be celebrating its 88th birthday with a potluck lunch, cake and ice cream. Social time and lunch are at 12:30 p.m., the business meeting begins at 1 p.m. with the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to come to the meeting, Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane.

The Fallbrook Garden Club’s 2019 Garden Tour & Plant Sale starts May 4, at the Historical Society, 260 Rocky Crest, in Fallbrook. Attendees purchase tickets, which are exchanged for maps to seven home gardens in the Fallbrook area. Plants will be available for purchase. The gates open at 8:30 a.m. Home gardens open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Major Market and http://www.BrownPaperTicket.com. The cost is $20 in advance or $25 the day of the tour. Proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship funds and numerous community projects. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gardening Club.