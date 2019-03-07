Home prices inch upward while sales drop dramatically in San Diego County
Home prices rose 2.5 percent in San Diego County in January, compared to the same month a year ago, while home sales dropped by 19.4 percent, a real estate information service announced.
According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $542,000 last month, up from $529,000 in January 2018. A total of 2,115 homes were sold in the county, down from 2,625 during the same month the previous year.
A total of 12,665 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, according to Core...
