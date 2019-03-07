Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Home prices inch upward while sales drop dramatically in San Diego County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2019 at 7:36pm



Home prices rose 2.5 percent in San Diego County in January, compared to the same month a year ago, while home sales dropped by 19.4 percent, a real estate information service announced.

According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $542,000 last month, up from $529,000 in January 2018. A total of 2,115 homes were sold in the county, down from 2,625 during the same month the previous year.

A total of 12,665 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, according to Core...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018