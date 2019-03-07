Juanita Mykkanen peacefully went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, a few days after she had a serious fall. She will be missed by her family, her friends, her community at Christ the King Lutheran Church and the many music students she taught through the years.

She joins her husband Donald who died in 2014 and many other family members and friends who have gone before her. It will be wonderful for her to be able to see them again.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 9, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance. Their contact information is available at https://fallbrookbeautification.org.