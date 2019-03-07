Pieter Johannes Verboom Sr. was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Nieuwerkerk a/d IJssel, Holland. He is survived by his sweetheart of over 60 years, Lani. “The Best Opa Ever” went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Feb. 25, 2019.

Pete and his family immigrated from Nazi-occupied Holland to America in 1946. They arrived in Southern California and settled in the Buena Park area to begin what would be decades in the dairy business. From 1946-1966, they ran a dairy in Buena Park until Pete moved to Pala Dairy in San Diego County with his wife Lani and their three children.

Pete and Lani's days there were filled with a lot of hard work and family. In 1968, along with six other Dutch families, they started Rancho Community Church in Temecula. At that point there were more cows than people in the area and, as the area grew, so did the church and the ministries in which they were involved.

Starting in the late 80s, while still managing his dairy in Pala, he helped their now four kids start their own dairies in Northern California and Idaho. Then, in 2000, he relocated his dairy from Pala to Road 27 in Orland, where he retired from the dairy business in 2002.

Anyone who knew Pete knew that he loved the dairy business, but more than that, he loved people. If anyone needed any sort of support, encouragement or a hug, Pete was the man.

When he relocated or “retired” in Orland, he continued to stay busy raising heifers, buying and selling cows at the auction yard and completing the occasional building project with local friends, such as The Butte College Center in Orland, Providence Christian Schools, WestHaven Assisted Living and refurbishing the Murdock Schoolhouse from the early 1900s on their private residence.

“Blessed to be a blessing” was his life’s motto because of all his Savior Jesus Christ had done for him. Opa is survived by his wife Lani, his four children and their spouses, 17 grandkids and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Providence Gym, 6290 County Road 12, in Orland.