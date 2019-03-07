Potter students learn about colleges and careers

Palomar College GEAR UP students who were selected as leaders to aid the College and Career Day speakers throughout the day are, from left, Cynthia Fonseca; Stephanie Aguilar; Juan Loa; Fabian Ruiz; Erica Garcia; Jaiden Pedroza; Megan Farmer; outreach coordinator Lupita Guerrero; program ambassador Sandy Hernandez; Sandra Ordonez; Skyler Pascual; Victoria Ortega; Kimberly Enciso; Nancy Medrano, bilingual school counselor for eighth-grade students and Dennis Beato, counselor for seventh-grade students.

FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High held its annual College and Career Day, Jan. 30. Throughout the day, Potter students were able to meet an array of professionals to learn about endless career possibilities within the community.

Speakers gave 30 minute presentations as students rotated from class to class listening to a variety of career choices. Eighth-graders who are part of the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Program helped the speakers during the event.

Submitted by Palomar College GEAR UP Partnership Program.

