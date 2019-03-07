Potter students learn about colleges and careers
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 8pm
FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High held its annual College and Career Day, Jan. 30. Throughout the day, Potter students were able to meet an array of professionals to learn about endless career possibilities within the community.
Speakers gave 30 minute presentations as students rotated from class to class listening to a variety of career choices. Eighth-graders who are part of the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Program helped the speakers during the event.
Submitted by Palomar College GEAR UP Partnership Program....
