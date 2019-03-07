Robbie Jene East, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 18, 2019, after battling bile duct cancer. She was born Nov. 6, 1942. Robbie spent life serving the Lord as a wife, mother, friend and mentor. Robbie married Darwin East at the age of 18, and the two of them spent 58 loving years together.

Robbie East spent 51 years in Fallbrook. While in Fallbrook, she and Darwin raised their family. She supported her husband for approximately 40 years as the office manager at their business, East Brothers Grove Service. Robbie loved serving in her church and singing in the choir. She had a heart to serve the Lord and was known for hosting the annual Torchbearer Bible Conference, teaching Bible studies and opening her home to dozens of high schoolers for youth group. Robbie was also involved in both 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America, and she supported her children’s hard work in raising sheep.

Robbie was a caring and compassionate woman who always put the needs of others above her own. In the past nine years, she lived in Chandler, Arizona, where she moved to help care for her son-in-law and a grandchild with health issues. Even in her last weeks, Robbie spoke about how blessed she had been in life. She was so thankful for all that God had given her and described the incredible peace she had. Her trust in the Lord was respected by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her loving husband, Darwin East, daughters Carrie Villanueva, Cammy Brown and Catherine Bolton; sister, Lynn Orcutt; two sons-in-law and 10 grandchildren.

A service will be held March 16, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3405 S. Arizona Avenue in Chandler, Arizona. Lunch will be provided immediately following the service.