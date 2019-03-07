Sarah (Krainock) Nichelson of Bonsall died Jan. 29, 2019, after an extended illness. She was 62 years old.

Sarah was born in Denver in 1956 to Joseph and Barbara Krainock. She was the third eldest of 10 children, growing up in Riverside and Poway. In 1975 she graduated from Poway High School.

In 1976 she married Michael Nichelson of Redondo Beach in San Diego and had two children – Molly Nichelson of Fullerton and Cara (Nichelson) McDermott of Carlsbad.

Sarah worked in the banking industry throughout San Diego County and was deeply committed to local community charitable work. She served as the president of her local Rotary International Chapter in Vista and was a board member of North County Solutions for Change.

She is survived by her former husband Michael, daughters Molly and Cara, grandson Nathan McDermott of Valley Center, mother Barbara Krainock of Poway and nine siblings, Mary Davis of San Diego; Joseph Krainock Jr. of Poway; Michael Krainock of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Steve Krainock of Poway; Amy Newton of Huntington Beach; Barbara Krainock of San Ramon; Kathy Krainock of Poway; Karen Kirkman of Upland and John Krainock of Placentia, as well as many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life for Sarah will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Kaminiski's BBQ & Sports Lounge in Poway. A private religious ceremony will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rotary International or North County Solutions for Change.