Supervisors recertify Stage Coach Lane speed limits for radar

The speed limits on Stage Coach Lane between Reche Road and South Mission Road were recertified for radar enforcement.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Feb. 27, recertified the 45 mph speed limit on Stage Coach Lane for the 1.2 miles from Reche Road to 1,580 feet south of Calavo Road and the 40 mph speed limit on Stage Coach Lane for the 0.76-mile segment between 1,580 feet south of Calavo Road and South Mission Road.

In order for a speed limit to be enforceable by radar, a speed survey must show that the speed limit is within an adjacent 5 mph increment to the 85th percen...