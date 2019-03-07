Annual Jazz Festival returns to Temecula theater

Some of the best jazz musicians around will flood into the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Sunday, March 10, for the eighth annual Jazz Festival presented by Temecula Presents.

Jeff Stover produces six shows a year for Temecula, and he’s been doing it for 15 years now. He’s produced each of the eight years the jazz festival has been in existence and thinks this show is an important one.

“It’s important to me to bring this music experience right to the neighborhood, giving the concertgoer a world-class lineup within only a 10-minute drive,” Stover said. “It is important bec...