'Art of the Flower' for the spring show at the Z Cafe

"Happiness" is a work by Suzanne Beckstrom, featured artist from March to June at the Z Cafe in Bonsall.

BONSALL – Lots of flowers and trees will be seen at the Z Cafe's new exhibit "Art of the Flower," starting March 5 through June 3. A reception will be held Saturday, March 16, from 3-5 p.m. at the Z Cafe in Bonsall.

The main artist is Suzanne Beckstrom, a local artist from Carlsbad. Her passion for art was first ignited as a young student, she said, when she viewed a film on the life of Michelangelo.

"It was at that precise moment that I fell in love with art," Beckstrom said.

Drawing lessons and design school followed, providing the foundation for her art.

Although she has enjoyed wor...