Everyone is invited to free events at the library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events this month including concerts, a lecture, a movie and a new art exhibit.

Monday, March 11 at 1 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss the novel Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life: Life-Changing Tools for Healthy Relationships by Marshall B. Rosenberg. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m. – Lecture: USMC Women’s Reserve. Barbara Greenbush will present on the importance of the USMC Women’s Reserve as they celebrate their 75th anniversary. Sponsored by the Frie...