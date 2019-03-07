Friends of Fallbrook Library to host new exhibition

"Bloom" is on display at the Fallbrook Library's new exhibit "Life Doesn't Frighten Me: Hope Inspired Through Art."

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library announced a new art exhibition, "Life Doesn't Frighten Me: Hope Inspired Through Art" from March 10 through May 4. This exhibit brings together stories, paintings, photographs and weavings from the perspectives of 12 Compassionate ARTS in Action artists who work to help people build resilience and hope.

A reception will be held Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. At the reception, there will be a special performance by Fe Love, a Los Angeles award-winning spoken word artist at 7 p.m., a jazz poem by Aldon...