Fine dining chefs leave big city life to open Small Town Kitchen in Fallbrook

The restaurant plans to tap into local farms’ bountiful harvest

Two new chefs in town are looking to bring local farmers together and fresh produce to the table at their up-in-coming restaurant, Small Town Kitchen.

Fallbrook native Carlo Guardado, 36, and Belgium-born Jan van Meerveld, 46, began taking orders and hand delivering plates to customers at Prohibition Station for the official tap house opening Thursday, Feb. 28.

While people can order off Small Town Kitchen’s menu at the tap house, the restaurant won’t open its doors to customers for lunch until early April, with dinner soon to follow for a grand opening.

Both chefs relocated to Fallbro...