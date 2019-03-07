Flu deaths, cases up in San Diego County

Seven more influenza deaths were reported locally last week, and cases also set a new high for the season, signs that influenza is still widespread in the region, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced.

The new flu deaths bring this season’s total to 42. The ages of the seven people who died from the flu ranged from 53 to 90 years of age. All had underlying medical conditions. A total of 281 flu deaths had been reported at the same time last year.

“Influenza can be deadly, especially for those with existing illnesses,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health o...