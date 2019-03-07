New report reinforces lifesaving benefits of smoke alarms

FALLBROOK – A new report from the National Fire Protection Association confirmed the importance of having working smoke alarms in homes. According to the NFPA report, almost three out of five home fire deaths happened in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“We can’t underscore enough how critical it is to have properly installed and operating smoke alarms. The early warning from a smoke alarm provides precious time to get out and can be the difference between life and death,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy, said. “Modern constr...