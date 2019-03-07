Rose Care FUNdamentals for March 2019

Location, Location, Location. Depending on location – or more specifically, that of the garden – gardeners may have experienced frost damage to their roses and tender young plants recently. The past week and the forecast for the first weekend of March is for cool to cold temperatures around Riverside County. All areas of Southern California have had above average rainfall. Some may even see a little more snow. Even gardens in the same general vicinity may have different effects due to their prevailing micro-climates. These wintry temperatures could delay growth of vegetation and bloom t...