Camp Pendleton marine reported missing in the Sierras

CAMP PENDLETON - Rescue teams were searching for a Camp Pendleton Marine who missed his return date from a skiing and hiking trip in the Sierras.

The Marine, identified as 1st Lt. Michael Kraft, began his trip on the Sierra High Route on Feb. 23 at the Kearsage Pass trailhead west of Independence in Inyo County, according to a tweet from the 1st Marines Division. Kraft's journey was scheduled to end on March 5 in Bridgeport, north of Mono Lake, but he never showed up.

The Inyo, Mono and Fresno county sheriff's offices were participating in a joint search and rescue effort, the 1st Marines Division said. Deputies were looking for Kraft and his rental car, a gray 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information on the missing Marine was asked to call the Inyo County Sheriff's Office emergency services at (760) 878-0383, option 4; the Mono County Sheriff's Office at (760) 932-7549, option 7; or the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-8400.