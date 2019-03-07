Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Camp Pendleton marine reported missing in the Sierras

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2019 at 10:32am



CAMP PENDLETON - Rescue teams were searching for a Camp Pendleton Marine who missed his return date from a skiing and hiking trip in the Sierras.

The Marine, identified as 1st Lt. Michael Kraft, began his trip on the Sierra High Route on Feb. 23 at the Kearsage Pass trailhead west of Independence in Inyo County, according to a tweet from the 1st Marines Division. Kraft's journey was scheduled to end on March 5 in Bridgeport, north of Mono Lake, but he never showed up.

The Inyo, Mono and Fresno county sheriff's offices were participating in a joint search and rescue effort, the 1st Marines Division said. Deputies were looking for Kraft and his rental car, a gray 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information on the missing Marine was asked to call the Inyo County Sheriff's Office emergency services at (760) 878-0383, option 4; the Mono County Sheriff's Office at (760) 932-7549, option 7; or the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-8400.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/10/2019 04:02