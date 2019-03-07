Ellen stuns Fallbrook mother with daughter's surprise visit

Nancy Grenier has been enjoying her “mini” celebrity status ever since the Fallbrook woman appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Friday, Feb. 22.

Dressed in a yellow blouse, the energetic first-grade teacher was shown in a YouTube video that attracted more than 3 million views excitedly jumping up and down and screaming as she is called out from the audience and brought onstage to meet Ellen.

Little did she know, the Walmart grocery run Ellen sent Grenier on would lead her to an unexpected reunion with her 29-year-old daughter, Addie Duffy, who lives in Brisbane, Australia. Because of e...