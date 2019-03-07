FAA to welcome watercolor artist Craig Anderson at March meeting

FALLBROOK – Watercolor artist Craig Anderson will be the guest demonstrator Saturday, March 16, at the Fallbrook Art Association meeting at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W Mission Road.

The association meets every third Saturday of the month. It begins at 8:45 a.m. with a 9:15 a.m. critique session done by the guest artist. Members are encouraged to bring one piece of their artwork to be critiqued by the guest artist.

A 10:15 business meeting is followed by the guest artist demonstration, lunch and an optional workshop from 1-4 p.m. The public is invited to join with member artists...