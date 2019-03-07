Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAA to welcome watercolor artist Craig Anderson at March meeting

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2019 at 2:21pm



FALLBROOK – Watercolor artist Craig Anderson will be the guest demonstrator Saturday, March 16, at the Fallbrook Art Association meeting at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W Mission Road.

The association meets every third Saturday of the month. It begins at 8:45 a.m. with a 9:15 a.m. critique session done by the guest artist. Members are encouraged to bring one piece of their artwork to be critiqued by the guest artist.

A 10:15 business meeting is followed by the guest artist demonstration, lunch and an optional workshop from 1-4 p.m. The public is invited to join with member artists...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018