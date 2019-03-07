Fallbrook flower shop owner fashions superhero-inspired capes, bringing cheer to children who have cancer
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 2:53pm
Debi Jacoby started her nonprofit organization "Comfort & Courage" in memory of her nephew, Jonathan Martinez who died in May 2018. Martinez was only 6 years old, but spent 14 months of his life battling brain cancer.
“I make capes for children who are terminal or any child who needs comfort and courage while battling cancer,” Jacoby said.
She is also the new owner...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)