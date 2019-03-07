FGMS meeting to feature two speakers

FALLBROOK – Visitors to the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society meeting Thursday, March 14, will be treated to “a two-fer.” Fallbrook mineral dealers, Kerith and Cal Graeber, will be co-guest speakers, and their program, “The Minerals of Mexico,” will showcase Kerith Graeber’s award-winning collection of over 45 years.

Kerith Graeber’s introduction to minerals came from a Fallbrook school classmate, Bill Larson, who became her mentor and a world-renowned mineral dealer and owner of The Collector and Pala International in Fallbrook. Larson subsequently introduced Kerith Graeber...