By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

FPUD approves pre-qualified contractors for CUP, authorizes bid solicitations

 
Eight contractors have been pre-qualified to bid on the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s contract to construct Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project facilities.

A 4-0 FPUD board vote, with Jennifer DeMeo absent, pre-qualified Alberici Constructors, Archer Western Construction, Filanc, J.F. Shea, Parsons, PCL Constructions, Pulice and W.M. Lyles. The board action also authorized FPUD staff to solicit bids from the pre-qualified contractors and also authorized the bid and construction phases of the design consultant contract with Infrastructure Engineering Corporation.

