Hot rods and customs to be featured cars at 54th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show

 
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 2:04pm

This aerial view of the 53rd annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show was taken by Doug Allen from his plane in 2018.

FALLBROOK – The 54th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show will be held Sunday, May 26, during Memorial Day weekend, on the grass at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, in Fallbrook, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show and parking are free to visitors.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with the Fallbrook High School ROTC presenting the colors. The Fallbrook High School Band will perform the national anthem.

In addition to the hundreds of stock, modified classic and vintage cars on display, there will be hot rods and customs as this year's featured cars, on display at the front of the sh...



