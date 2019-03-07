Rod Run cruises through Old Town Temecula

The weather didn’t dampen spirits at the 2019 Rod Run in Old Town Temecula March 1-2, when a variety of vintage cars took to the streets impressing rain gear clad car aficionados.

Vintage automobiles from all over the state and country began rolling into town throughout the day Friday, with the Friday Night Cruise serving as the official kickoff to the two-day event.

The hundreds of classic vehicles cruised Old Town Front Street from “arch to arch,” during the free Friday Night Cruise, revving and roaring their engines for the thousands of classic car fans that lined the streets.

The...