Rotary Read Day takes place at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

Rotarians Dave and Marilee Breeding read to children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Rotary Club of Fallbrook volunteered their afternoon to read to the children of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County for their fourth annual Rotary Reads Day.

Rotarians visited six of the Boys & Girls Clubs' after-school sites in Fallbrook and one at Vallecitos Elementary School in Rainbow. After reading some of their favorite stories, Rotarians distributed books for each child to take home and spent time with club members making Dr. Seuss-inspired snacks.

"We're so thrilled to have the Rotary Club of Fallbrook partner with our Club again this year t...