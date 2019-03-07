San Diego County passport acceptance facility is named nation's best

The State Department has named San Diego County’s passport application office the best public acceptance facility out of 8,000 operations of its kind in the nation. The award recognized the clerk of the board of supervisors passport office’s superior customer service and implementation of a new online appointment system.

The award said that the office at the County Administration Center in downtown San Diego serves “as a shining example for all passport acceptance facilities.”

The clerk of the board of supervisors accepted the 2018 Acceptance Public Facility of the Year award from...