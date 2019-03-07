SAR Eagle Chapter announces installation of officers for 2019
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 2:24pm
Eagle Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution representing North County, San Diego has announced its 2019 officers who were sworn in by the society’s California Vice President Brian Stephenson, left. Incoming officers are from right to left, secretary Ed Morris, color guard commander Jerry Sayre, chapter president John Murphy, registrar Bruce Plummer and treasurer Robert Martin....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)