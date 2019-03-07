Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

SAR Eagle Chapter announces installation of officers for 2019

 
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 2:24pm

Eagle Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution representing North County, San Diego has announced its 2019 officers who were sworn in by the society’s California Vice President Brian Stephenson, left. Incoming officers are from right to left, secretary Ed Morris, color guard commander Jerry Sayre, chapter president John Murphy, registrar Bruce Plummer and treasurer Robert Martin.

