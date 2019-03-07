Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

VFW Post 4089 honors Vietnam veterans

 
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 2pm



TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4089 and the city of Temecula will host an event Saturday, March 30, to honor Vietnam veterans.

To celebrate the National Vietnam War Veterans Day, guest speakers will open the recognition ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30, at Temecula City Hall, 41000 Main Street, in Temecula.

Reception and additional activities with complimentary lunch will take place at the Temecula VFW Post 4089, 28075 Diaz Road, in Temecula.

One of the featured speakers is Army veteran John P. Baca. He received the Medal of Honor, the Silver Star, t...



