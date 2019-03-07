Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Inspire Charter school student wins countywide spelling bee

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/14/2019 at 4:09pm



SAN DIEGO - An Inspire Charter School student won the 50th annual countywide spelling bee hosted on Thursday, March 14 by the San Diego County Office of Education and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Elliott Husseman, 14, took the top spot for correctly spelling "voiturette,'' a miniature automobile manufactured at the turn of the 20th century. He will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee later this year.

"This would not have been possible for me without the great support of my family,'' the eighth-grader said.

Runner-up Paul Macapinlac, 11, of Marshall Middle School gave Elliott a window to win the bee by missing the word "Mapuche,'' a group of indigenous peoples in parts of Chile and Argentina. The sixth-grader will serve as the older boy's alternate should he not be able to attend the national spelling bee.

The spelling bee was open to local sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at public and private schools around the county. A total of 104 students were registered to compete in this year's bee at the Town and Country San Diego in Mission Valley.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/15/2019 04:39