By City News Service 

San Diego County to work on enhanced wildfire policy

 
Last updated 3/12/2019 at 5:32pm



SAN DIEGO - The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 12 directed San Diego County's chief administrative officer to create a stronger wildfire protection plan.

By a unanimous vote, the board asked Helen Robbins-Meyer to find ways to expand and more strongly support fire-safe councils, enhance pre-fire vegetation management, improve pre-fire emergency planning, strengthen fire-safety measures in new construction, and reduce loss from wildfires in existing buildings.

Robbins-Meyer will work with the Fire Authority, Sheriff's Department and other relevant county departments and outside agencies to present recommendations within 90 days.

There are 60,000 homes in the county's unincorporated areas that are at a high risk for wildfire, board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said. She added that recent rainstorms have made the backcountry verdant -- but additional vegetation will lead to more danger as fire season begins.

The county has experienced several devastating blazes since 2003, including the Cedar and Witch Creek fires, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, and billions of dollars in property loss and damage.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said an improved wildfire protection plan means the county can "get ahead of the game.''

Residents speaking in favor of the protection plan made several suggestions, including working with a wildfire ecologist, not building urban-type developments in high-fire areas, and encouraging homeowners to reduce brush within 100 feet of their property.

 
