Second March for Black Women held today

SAN DIEGO - The second annual March for Black Women was held Sunday, March 10 to uplift and support black women around the county, organizers said.

The event was spawned from San Diego's Black Lives Matter chapter and a desire to call attention to the struggles black women face in modern American society. According to the organization, marchers will demand that society acknowledge and challenge centuries of violence against black women and ensure

that all black women have access to healthcare and economic stability.

"Black women's lives are at risk every day,'' said Nyisha Green-Washington, the march's co-organizer. "From teenage girls being thrown by police officers in schools to our trans sisters being killed in the streets -- it is time our existence is truly respected.''

The march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Euclid and Logan avenues. Marchers will proceed to Imperial Avenue and 50th Street and close with a speaking program at The Gathering Space. Residents can learn more about the organization by visiting its website: m4bwsd.wordpress.com.