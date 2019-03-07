Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Speed limit drops to 55 on stretch of I-5 in North County on Monday

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2019 at 9:15am



ENCINITAS - Motorists will have to drive a little slower on a section of Interstate 5 on the North County coastline for the next three years, starting this week.

Officials from Caltrans, SANDAG and the California Highway Patrol on Friday announced a temporary speed limit reduction on a stretch of I-5 where carpool lanes are currently under construction.

The speed limit will drop from 65 mph to 55 mph on Monday for both directions of I-5 between Manchester Avenue in Encinitas and Palomar Airport Road, according to SANDAG. The lower speed limit will remain in place until the carpool lane project is complete, which is expected to happen in 2022.

"The speed limit reduction within the highway work zone is necessary to ensure the safety of the traveling public, and construction and maintenance professionals as they work to construct the new I-5 carpool lanes,'' SANDAG said.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018