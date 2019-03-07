Woman, 64, fatally stabbed in Carlsbad home

CARLSBAD - A woman was killed on Monday, March 11 in a predawn home-invasion assault in a neighborhood near Agua Hedionda Lagoon, authorities reported.

The victim made a 911 call about 12:30 a.m. to report that she had been stabbed at her home in the 1800 block of Outrigger Lane in Carlsbad, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the 64-year-old woman suffering from multiple puncture wounds, Lt. Jason Jackowski said. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 1:30 a.m. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators believe a man and a woman broke into the woman's home and attacked her, then fled in the victim's vehicle, the lieutenant said.

Officers searched for the burglars by ground and aboard a law enforcement helicopter through the morning.

Deputies found the victim's vehicle abandoned in the 800 block of Grand Avenue in San Marcos shortly after 5:30 a.m., sheriff's Lt. David Buether said.

In the late morning, officers took a man and woman into custody at gunpoint in an open area near the site of the home-invasion slaying, but police had no other immediate information about the arrests.