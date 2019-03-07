Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Woman, 64, fatally stabbed in Carlsbad home

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2019 at 2:17pm



CARLSBAD - A woman was killed on Monday, March 11 in a predawn home-invasion assault in a neighborhood near Agua Hedionda Lagoon, authorities reported.

The victim made a 911 call about 12:30 a.m. to report that she had been stabbed at her home in the 1800 block of Outrigger Lane in Carlsbad, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the 64-year-old woman suffering from multiple puncture wounds, Lt. Jason Jackowski said. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 1:30 a.m. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators believe a man and a woman broke into the woman's home and attacked her, then fled in the victim's vehicle, the lieutenant said.

Officers searched for the burglars by ground and aboard a law enforcement helicopter through the morning.

Deputies found the victim's vehicle abandoned in the 800 block of Grand Avenue in San Marcos shortly after 5:30 a.m., sheriff's Lt. David Buether said.

In the late morning, officers took a man and woman into custody at gunpoint in an open area near the site of the home-invasion slaying, but police had no other immediate information about the arrests.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/12/2019 07:38