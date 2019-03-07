Wildcats second in boys basketball division, 10-6 overall

Here are the names of the Sullivan Middle School boys' basketball team from left to right, Coach Jeff White, Reese Holmes, Manny Morell, Darian Bonilla, Hunter Nelms, Joshua Waters, Jayelon Rogers, Anthony Thomas, Jadon Ruiz, Parker Martinez, Ashton Strange, Coach John White and Hady Rahman (not pictured).

The Sullivan Middle School boys basketball team posted a 10-6 record in 2018-2019 play, and the Wildcats were second in their division.

"I feel pretty good about how we did," Sullivan coach Jeff White said. "They did well. We won most of the games, and we beat some good teams."

The Wildcats participated in the Tri-City Tournament in January. Santa Fe Christian won the championship while handing Sullivan the Wildcats' only loss of the tournament. Although the defeat put Sullivan in the consolation bracket the Wildcats won the consolation championship by defeating Pacific Ridge in overtime.

The season was to have ended with a Feb. 14 home game against Valley Center Middle School, although that day's rainstorm forced the cancellation of that match.

"Our gym had some leaks in it, so we didn't get to play our last game," White said.

The cancellation left Sullivan with a 1-2 record in the Wildcats' division which includes Olive Peirce Middle School in Ramona as well as Sullivan and Valley Center Middle School.

"We lost two close games to Ramona. We killed Valley Center," White said.

The Sullivan varsity consisted of 11 boys.

"I cut a lot of really good players, too," White said.

The quality of the players White cut is reflected in the performance of the Wildcats' junior varsity team which was coached by Danny Mencias and posted an 11-3 record for the season.

"We had a good JV team, too. They had a good year," White said.

That junior varsity success will help Sullivan during the 2019-2020 season, as all 11 players on the 2018-2019 varsity are eighth-graders.

"They're all gone," White said.

White doubts that his eighth-graders have concluded their scholastic basketball careers.

"They'll probably all make it in high school," he said.

That gave Sullivan considerable depth during the season.

"Even up to the 11th player they were all good players, so it was just a solid team top to bottom," White said. "Most of our wins were blowout. Most of our losses were fairly close."