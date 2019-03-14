Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Castellanos is accepted into SDSU's Weber Honors college

 
Last updated 3/15/2019 at 10:12am



SAN DIEGO – Suzetty Castellanos, former American Association of University Women mentee, 2018 Fallbrook High School graduate and student of the month and a current freshman at San Diego State University, has been accepted to participate in the Weber Honors College at the university. The admissions committee members said they were impressed with her excellent academic record along with her commitment to the mission and values of the college.

The eldest of four children, Castellanos is the first in her family to have graduated high school and attended college.

Submitted by San Diego State...



