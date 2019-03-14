Don Montgomery, born May 14, 1930, passed away Feb. 18, 2019. His parents were James Dane and Muriel P. Montgomery. After the early death of his father, Muriel’s second husband, Herbert E. Blasier II, raised him as his own son.

Don graduated from the University of Southern California and was co-owner of an electronics manufacturing business. He was also active in drag racing and street rods and was an author of books on hot rod history.

Don married Claire Van Wye in 1951. They had three children and lived in La Canada-Flintridge until moving the family to Fallbrook in 1974. Don was a family man in the truest sense – he always said that marrying Claire and having his children was the best thing that ever happened to him.

Don will be missed by all who knew him and those he influenced with his writings and stories. He is survived by his wife, Claire; son Bill Montgomery (Angela); daughter Sue Ellingson (Paul); daughter Sandy Montgomery; grandchildren Erica and Caitlin Ellingson, Jeffrey, Michael and Kimberly Montgomery; brothers John W. Blasier and Herbert Blasier III and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life planned at a later date. Visit https://www.berry-bellandhall.com/obituary/donald-montgomery00.