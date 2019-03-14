Fallbrook Woman's Club presents a mystery luncheon

The Carriage Players of the Fallbrook Woman's Club are performing their latest mystery luncheon, “Murder at the Earl of Grey’s Hound Manor,” Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m., from left, front row, Sharon Stika, Mary Vitrano, Diane Jansen and Sharon Drucker; back row, Karen Feyler, Lee Johnson, Judie Erickson and Kathy Simmons. Their clubhouse is at 238 W. Mission Road. Cost is $25. For tickets, call (310) 569-1905 or visit fallbrookwomansclub.org.