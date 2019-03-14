Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Library is collecting ball gowns for wannabe Cinderellas

 
Last updated 3/15/2019 at 10:47am

For many teenage girls, their prom, their quinceanera or their big night out – it's all about the dress. But special occasion dresses are expensive, so the County Library is playing fairy godmother.

All 33 county library branches are collecting gently used gowns now through April 15.

The dresses must be dry-cleaned, no more than 5 years old and come on a hanger. The apparel can be any style, size and length but must be stylish and appropriate for young women.

Accessories like jewelry, evening clutches and bags are welcome, too. Shoes, however, are not being accepted.

The County Librar...



