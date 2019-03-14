Registration begins for county's 39th annual property auction

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration has started for the 2019 online property tax auction, featuring 723 properties. Bidders must register by April 18 to participate

“It’s easier than ever to own a piece of heaven here in San Diego County, whether that be a timeshare, land or home,” McAllister said. “I encourage everyone to sign up for our e-notifications at www.sdttc.com to get important deadline reminders and updates about the auction.”

Anyone around the world can bid on properties during the online property tax auct...