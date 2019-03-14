Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Registration begins for county's 39th annual property auction

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 2:45pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration has started for the 2019 online property tax auction, featuring 723 properties. Bidders must register by April 18 to participate

“It’s easier than ever to own a piece of heaven here in San Diego County, whether that be a timeshare, land or home,” McAllister said. “I encourage everyone to sign up for our e-notifications at www.sdttc.com to get important deadline reminders and updates about the auction.”

Anyone around the world can bid on properties during the online property tax auct...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/15/2019 21:23