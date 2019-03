Registration begins for county's 39th annual property auction

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration has started for the 2019 online property tax auction, featuring 723 properties. Bidders must register by April 18 to participate

β€œIt’s easier than ever to own a piece of heaven here in San Diego County, whether that be a timeshare, land or home,” McAllister said. β€œI encourage everyone to sign up for our e-notifications at www.sdttc.com to get important deadline reminders and updates about the auction.”

Anyone around the world can bid on properties during the online property tax auct...