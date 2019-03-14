Senior projects progress at Bonsall High School

In constructing their Senior Memory Book, Jilian Burnett and Casimelia Mendiola think about a possible color scheme, making sure to write down every idea.

Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay

Writer/Intern

The students of Bonsall High School's 2019 graduating class have been working throughout the year on their senior projects, which allow them to express their personal, career and community interests.

"The Senior Project is designed to be the culmination of a student's experience at Bonsall High School, highlighting the skills they have learned and their ability to engage in and manage their own learning," teacher Karina Calderon said. "It is an opportunity for students to explore an interest, passion or career-related topic."

As a requirement,...