Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Senior projects progress at Bonsall High School

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 11:11am

In constructing their Senior Memory Book, Jilian Burnett and Casimelia Mendiola think about a possible color scheme, making sure to write down every idea.

Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay

Writer/Intern

The students of Bonsall High School's 2019 graduating class have been working throughout the year on their senior projects, which allow them to express their personal, career and community interests.

"The Senior Project is designed to be the culmination of a student's experience at Bonsall High School, highlighting the skills they have learned and their ability to engage in and manage their own learning," teacher Karina Calderon said. "It is an opportunity for students to explore an interest, passion or career-related topic."

As a requirement,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/15/2019 21:01